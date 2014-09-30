UPDATE 1-Mexico fines Slim's Telmex $3.7 mln for monopolistic practices

(Adds details of practices and background)
MEXICO CITY, Sept 30 Mexico's telecommunications
regulator said on Tuesday it had fined America Movil's
fixed-line unit, Telmex, 49.3 million pesos ($3.67 million) for
monopolistic behavior to try to displace competitor Axtel.
The Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT), the
regulator created under a new law last year, said Telmex ignored
requests from Axtel to interconnect with its
network and did not provide information about its infrastructure
when asked.
Telmex also played recorded messages on long-distance calls
made by Axtel customers using Telmex's network saying that their
service could be cut off, a strategy designed to reduce demand
for Axtel services, the IFT said.
America Movil is controlled by billionaire Carlos
Slim and is the target of tough new rules designed to encourage
more competition in the sector.
The investigation into possible "relative" monopolistic
practices, distinct from "absolute" monopolistic practices such
as price-fixing, was started in May 2011.
In the second quarter of 2014, America Movil made around
$1.96 billion in fixed-line and other revenues in Mexico.
A spokesman for Telmex said the company could issue a
statement in response soon.
(1 US dollar = 13.4310 Mexican peso)
