Mexico's Telmex says fined 5.3 mln pesos for concession non-compliance

MEXICO CITY, April 5 Mexican mogul Carlos Slim's fixed-line telephone firm Telmex said on Wednesday it had been fined 5.3 million pesos ($283,016) by Mexico's telecoms regulator for failing to comply with the terms of its concession relating to public TV.

Telmex said it was studying the Federal Telecommunications Institute's (IFT) decision and would appeal. The company said the IFT's decision was based on non-compliance of its concession, in relation to deals signed with Dish and its affiliates.

($1 = 18.7268 pesos) (Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
