Mexico's Telmex says fined 5.3 mln pesos for concession non-compliance

BRIEF-Golden Ocean Group Q1 loss per share $0.17
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, April 5 Mexican mogul Carlos Slim's fixed-line telephone firm Telmex said on Wednesday it had been fined 5.3 million pesos ($283,016) by Mexico's telecoms regulator for failing to comply with the terms of its concession relating to public TV.
Telmex said it was studying the Federal Telecommunications Institute's (IFT) decision and would appeal. The company said the IFT's decision was based on non-compliance of its concession, in relation to deals signed with Dish and its affiliates.
($1 = 18.7268 pesos) (Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Klx inc. Reports first quarter ended april 30, 2017 financial results; revenues up 16.6%; operating earnings up 109.5%; gaap eps up 620.0%; adjusted eps up 157.7%; reaffirms 2017 guidance
May 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index futures were down 0.1 percent on Wednesday ahead of the cash market open.