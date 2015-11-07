版本:
Mexico's Telmex says request for injunction on fine denied

MEXICO CITY Nov 6 Mexican phone company Telmex said on Friday it has knowledge of a supreme court decision that denies its request for an injunction on a 638.1 million peso ($38.0 million) anti-trust penalty from 2013, the company said in a statement.

Telmex, the fixed-line phone company controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, said it has yet to be formally notified of the decision by Mexico's Supreme Court.

The statement said the fine, assessed by the country's competition commission in a case alleging monopolistic practices, has since grown to 694.9 million pesos ($41.4 million).

($1 = 16.7951 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Tom Hogue)

