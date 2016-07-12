Telmex to cut fixed-line to mobile call rate by about half by 2018

MEXICO CITY, July 11 Mexico's fixed-line
telephone company Telmex said on Monday it will gradually lower
the rate it charges for calls from land lines to mobile phones
by about half over the next couple years.
Telmex, owned by Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil
, will charge its customers a pre-tax rate of 0.342
pesos ($0.0185) per minute in 2018, compared with 0.6763 pesos
per minute currently, the company said in a statement.
The rate plan entails two intermediate reductions before
reaching the 2018 price, the first one taking effect in August
and a second one in 2017.
America Movil operates around 70 percent of Mexico's mobile
and fixed lines.
($1 = 18.4580 Mexican pesos)
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Leslie Adler)