Mexican court dashes Slim's TV bid-official

MEXICO CITY, July 5 A Mexican court has ruled
against Carlos Slim, the world's richest man, in his bid to
enter the country's lucrative television market, a government
official told Reuters late Thursday.
Gerardo Sanchez, legal director for Mexico's Communications
and Transport Ministry (SCT), said the appeals court on Thursday
threw out an injunction filed by Slim's Telmex, the
country's dominant phone and internet provider, a g ainst an
earlier ruling in the case.
The decision means Telmex will have to reapply from scratch
for a TV license, Sanchez said.
A Telmex official said the company could not immediately
comment on the ruling.
"This is a firm decision that denies the injunction by
Telmex and recognizes the validity of the government's
resolution," Sanchez said.
The SCT rejected Telmex's bid to offer pay TV in May 2011 on
the basis it had not met regulators' demands to provide rivals
with fair access to its network. Telmex argued to the court that
it had met all its obligations.
Slim is already a dominant force in the pay television
market elsewhere in Latin America and his companies control
around 70 percent of the mobile phone market in Mexico and about
80 percent of the fixed-line business.