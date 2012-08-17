Mexico's America Movil looks to complete Telmex delisting

* Seeks to buy outstanding shares at 10.2250 pesos/share
* Looks to complete delisting from Mexico stock exchange
MEXICO CITY Aug 16 Latin America's biggest cell
phone company America Movil said on Thursday it is seeking to
complete the process to delist its Telmex home-phone unit by
offering to buy the remaining 2.79 percent of the Mexican
company's shares still outstanding.
America Movil first launched an offer to buy the
chunk of Telmex - about 40 percent - that it did
not already own last August, offering 10.50 pesos a share.
That offer concluded in November. America Movil held 97.2
percent of Telmex's stock at the end of April and said in a U.S.
regulatory filing that it planned to delist the home phone
company from exchanges in Mexico and New York.
America Movil, owned by billionaire Carlos Slim, now hopes
to snap up the remaining shares by offering 10.2250 pesos a
share.
The company said the price was equivalent to last year's
offering, taking into account dividends paid since then.
The small number of Telmex shares outstanding has led to
limited trading in the shares on Mexico's stock exchange, but
Reuters data show the shares closed at 10.00 pesos on Thursday.