Mexico Telmex shareholders to vote on raising capital

BRIEF-RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS APPROVES CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.2608/UNIT
* RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF ITS GENERAL PARTNER HAS APPROVED A CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.2608 PER UNIT
MEXICO CITY, July 4 Shareholders of Mexican telecom giant Telmex, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, will vote this month on whether to raise capital, the company said in a statement to the Mexican stock exchange on Friday.
Mexican Senate committees on Thursday gave their general approval to legislation needed to implement a reform of the phone and TV markets that seek to rein in tycoon Carlos Slim and broadcaster Televisa.
Parent America Movil controls about 70 percent of Mexico's mobile market and, through Telmex, it has an 80 percent market share in the fixed line business.
The extraordinary shareholder meeting will be held on July 23. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Cyntia Barrera; Editing by Bernard Orr)
* RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF ITS GENERAL PARTNER HAS APPROVED A CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.2608 PER UNIT
* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.31 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S
* National Bank and Nest Wealth announce a strategic minority investment and commercial agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: