Mexico's Terrafina acquires 51 properties for $422 million

BRIEF-Macro Enterprises reports Q1 loss per share c$0.08
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY Jan 17 Mexican real estate investment trust (REIT) Terrafina said on Tuesday it had acquired two portfolios comprising a total of 51 properties for $422 million to strengthen its position in the manufacturing sector in Mexico.
The firm, Fibra Terrafina, said in a statement the portfolios were located in northern and central Mexico.
The REITs, known in Mexico as Fibras, issue certificates that function in a similar way to shares on the local stock exchange, and allow investors to participate in the Mexican property market without owning buildings. (Reporting by Noe Torres; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
* 58.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
May 25 Gold held steady on Thursday to keep most of its gains from the previous session, with the dollar slipping after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting dampened hopes for an aggressive string of interest rate hikes. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,256.61 per ounce by 0053 GMT. It rose about 0.6 percent on Wednesday. * U.S. gold futures were up 0.3 percent at $1,256.8 an ounce. * Fed policymakers ag