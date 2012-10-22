版本:
中国
2012年 10月 23日

Mexico seeks WTO panel over subsidies dispute with Argentina

MEXICO CITY Oct 22 Mexico's economy minister Bruno Ferrari said on Monday that the country will ask a World Trade Organization panel to decide a trade dispute over subsidies with Argentina.

Ferrari said consultations with Argentina have failed to yield an agreement.

