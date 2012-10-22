版本:
CORRECTED-Mexico seeks WTO panel over trade dispute with Argentina

(Corrects to reflect panel on trade restrictions, not subsidies)

MEXICO CITY Oct 22 Mexican Economy Minister Bruno Ferrari said on Monday that the country will ask a World Trade Organization panel to decide a dispute over trade restrictions with Argentina.

Ferrari said consultations with Argentina have failed to yield an agreement. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera; writing by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Sandra Maler)

