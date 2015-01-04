UPDATE 1-Mexico to relaunch $3.75 bln high-speed train tender on Jan. 14

(Adds background on train, detail on overseer)
MEXICO CITY Jan 4 Mexico will publish
preliminary terms on Jan. 14 for a $3.75 billion high-speed
train contract that was abruptly canceled in November, Mexico's
Transportation Ministry said on Sunday.
The government revoked the single-bid deal shortly before
disclosures that the Mexican president's wife was acquiring a
luxury home from a Mexican company that was part of the winning
consortium led by China Railway Construction Corp.
The terms of the tender, which will be open for 180 days,
will be similar to the original one, the government said.
A supervisor will oversee the process, the statement added,
to ensure "the full transparency and legality of the process
from the start of the bidding process."
Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto is under growing
pressure to end corruption since a group of trainee teachers was
apparently killed after being abducted by crooked police and
handed over to a local drug gang on Sept. 26, prompting
nationwide protests.
Revelations that his wife was acquiring a home worth nearly
$4 million from Grupo Higa, whose subsidiary was part of the
consortium that initially won the train contract, have added
fuel to the fire.
The first lady said she would sell the house, but Mexican
Finance Minister Luis Videgaray's admission last month that he
had also purchased a home from the company has kept the conflict
of interest scandal alive.
The Mexican government has said CRCC can take
part in the new bidding process and the state-owned company will
bid again, after expressing shock over Mexico's reversal.
The government has said it does not expect Grupo Higa to
participate in the second tender.
French engineering group Alstom SA and Canada's
Bombardier Inc have said they would consider taking
part in the new tender.
The 210-km (130-mile) line to connect Mexico City and the
central city of Querétaro is expected to move 27,000 passengers
daily at speeds of up to 300 km per hour (186 mph).
(Reporting by Tomas Sarmiento and Alexandra Alper; Editing by
Leslie Adler and Eric Walsh)