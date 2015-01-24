Mexico agency issues recommendations to insure fair train tender

MEXICO CITY Jan 23 Mexico's antitrust watchdog
on Friday said the government should change various aspects of a
new tender to build a high-speed train system following a
political scandal around a previous contract.
Late last year, China Railway Construction Corp
(CRCC) and a group of Mexican partners won
the tender to build the $3.75-billion rail line, but the
contract was revoked and one of CRCC's Mexican partners sparked
a conflict-of-interest scandal.
Last week, authorities revealed fresh preliminary bid terms
for the train project linking Mexico City with the wealthy,
industrial city of Queretaro.
Mexico's Federal Competition Commission issued a series of
recommendations to change those bid terms.
"The inclusion of a multitude of technical and economic
elements could provide an advantage to some participants," the
commission wrote.
Commissioners highlighted technical scoring requirements
such as that the winning bidder must have already built at least
300 km (186 miles) of high-speed train tracks.
The commission did not specify any companies by name.
Commission representatives were not immediately available to
clarify if authorities were required to heed its recommendations
or if they were only non-binding guidelines.
Sources with knowledge of the bidding have told Reuters that
CRCC looks poised to clinch the new contract given its broad
financing plan, its cheap high-speed technology and political
support in Mexico.
Since taking office in 2012, Mexican President Enrique Pena
Nieto has courted China's government and businesses to boost
investment in Mexico. The high-speed train project is meant to
be one of Pena Nieto's flagship infrastructure investments.
But controversy exploded when it surfaced that Grupo Teya,
one of the Mexican firms in the CRCC-led consortium, was a
subsidiary of a government contractor that owned a
multimillion-dollar home Pena Nieto's wife was in the process of
buying.
The government revoked the contract on Nov. 6, a few days
before the Teya revelations were published.
Companies now have six months to prepare their bids for a
July 14 deadline. The commission said that six-month countdown
should only begin once all interested parties have had access to
all the information needed to make a bid.
