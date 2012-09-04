Mexican President-elect Pena Nieto unveils transition team

MEXICO CITY, Sept 4 Mexican President-elect
Enrique Pena Nieto unveiled his transition team on Tuesday, and
named his election campaign manager, Luis Videgaray, viewed as a
possible pick for finance minister, as its head.
Centrist Pena Nieto, 46, will be sworn in on Dec. 1 and has
pledged a raft of reforms to the labor market, the tax system
and state oil monopoly Pemex, which he hopes will help boost
economic growth to about 6 percent a year.
Pena Nieto wants to encourage more private investment in
Pemex, which became a symbol of Mexican self-sufficiency, and
soften labor laws.
However, he will likely face resistance from leftist rival
and election runner-up Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who refuses
to recognize his victory, as well as from some within the ranks
of his own Institutional Revolutionary Party
(PRI).
The transition team includes members of his inner circle,
some of whom could form part of his Cabinet, as well as members
from his team during his 2005-2011 governorship of the State of
Mexico and figures from the PRI's old guard.
The PRI was dogged by allegations of corruption and dirty
tricks during its 71-year rule that ended in 2000, and Pena
Nieto has sought to push the image of a new, reinvented PRI.
An official close to Pena Nieto said Cabinet positions could
be filled by people not on the list.
Videgaray, an economist educated at the Massachusetts
Institute of Technology, is part of a new generation of PRI
technocrats whom analysts consider well-qualified to keep
Mexico's finances healthy.