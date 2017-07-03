FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
21 小时前
New rules at Mexico City airport aim to ease flight delays
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#英国脱欧历程
#中国楼市调控
#人民币汇率
#图片精选
频道
专题
专访：中港债券通属可控渐进式资本开放 预计初期规模有限--专家
中国财经
专访：中港债券通属可控渐进式资本开放 预计初期规模有限--专家
特朗普要把美国天然气卖到俄罗斯后院 政经意图耐人寻味
时事要闻
特朗普要把美国天然气卖到俄罗斯后院 政经意图耐人寻味
华尔街大银行的暑期班：给财富继承者的投资建议
国际财经
华尔街大银行的暑期班：给财富继承者的投资建议
图片视频
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月3日 / 晚上11点19分 / 21 小时前

New rules at Mexico City airport aim to ease flight delays

记者 Sheky Espejo

2 分钟阅读

MEXICO CITY, July 3 (Reuters) - Mexico's competition watchdog on Monday unveiled measures aimed at reducing flight delays and improving service for travelers at Mexico City's crowded international airport.

The measures require the airport to provide clear rules for how airlines use slots assigned to them, as well as under what circumstances the airport can take away slots, the head of the watchdog known as Cofece, Alejandra Palacios, told reporters.

For example, airlines that regularly delay flights in certain slots may lose them, Palacios said.

The regulator introduced the steps to alleviate congestion and improve efficiency at the airport, which sits within the sprawling capital city and has been unable to expand enough in recent years to meet growing demand.

Leading Mexican airline Aeromexico, smaller rivals Interjet and Volaris, and foreign airlines operate at the airport, which catered to over 41 million passengers last year, according to government figures.

