公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 9日 星期三 03:30 BJT

Mexico regulator fines TV Azteca for weak broadcasting signal

MEXICO CITY, March 8 Mexico's telecoms regulator said on Tuesday that it fined magnate Ricardo Salinas' television network TV Azteca 4.8 million pesos ($268,000) for failing to meet the signal requirements for its digital channel.

Last year, TV Azteca was transmitting at less than half the power that had been authorized for its digital channel 33, the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) said in a statement.

The fine is equivalent to 1 percent of the network's annual revenue in 2014, the IFT said.

A spokesman for TV Azteca did not have an immediate comment. ($1 = 17.8944 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Tomas Sarmiento; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

