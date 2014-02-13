版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 14日 星期五 04:30 BJT

Mexico's President to ask Supreme Court to rule on TV battle

MEXICO CITY Feb 13 Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto will ask the country's Supreme Court to rule on whether satellite and cable operators should carry free-to-air stations, his spokesman said on Thursday.

The President will request the Supreme Court "decide and confirm the full powers" of the telecom regulator, the Federal Institute for Telecommunications, the spokesman said.

Earlier this week a federal district judge ruled that the IFT did not have the power to decide on "must-offer, must-carry" rules which force satellite and cable firms to show free stations.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐