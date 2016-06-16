Nearly a year on, Mexico City Uber regulation stuck in neutral

| MEXICO CITY, June 16
MEXICO CITY, June 16 A Mexico City government
fund aimed at collecting 1.5 percent of revenue from car-hailing
services such as Uber has still not been created, nearly a year
after the metropolis became the first Latin American city to
regulate rideshare apps.
In July 2015, two years after Uber Technologies Inc
entered Mexico City and upset taxi unions, the city
government announced a deal to allow Uber and rivals such as
Cabify to legally operate, with a share of their revenue
destined for a specially created, though vaguely defined
transport fund.
The Mexican capital, however, has yet to complete a register
of the taxi apps' fleets needed to set up the fund, according to
public information requests filed by Reuters.
"At present, the creation of the fund for the Taxi, Mobility
and the Pedestrian is still under way," the Mexico City
transport department said in one response.
There is no time schedule for the fund's creation, and
rideshare companies continue to operate in the meantime.
Still, neither the city's transport nor the Finance Ministry
had any record of any transport fund board meetings, or even who
was on the board, according to public information requests.
Mexico City finance department officials declined to comment
on the fund, directing questions to the transport department.
The transport department said the fund was the finance
department's responsibility and directed questions there.
Luis de Uriarte, Uber's Mexico spokesman, said the final
details of the fund were being decided with the city's finance
department.
"Once that's ready, we'll make the corresponding deposit,"
he said.
Uber and Cabify declined to provide figures on how much they
should have paid into the fund. In March, Uber said it has
39,000 affiliated drivers in the country, and that the Mexican
capital is its largest business in Latin America.
It is almost impossible to estimate how much the fund should
have collected by now, experts say, as the privately owned
rideshare companies declined to share data.
But Daniel Medina, a spokesman for the Taxistas Organizados
de la Ciudad de Mexico, a local cab drivers' union, estimated it
could be as much as 45 million pesos ($2.38 million).
($1 = 18.8967 Mexican pesos)
