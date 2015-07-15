版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 7月 16日 星期四 06:22 BJT

Mexico City unveils rules for ride-hailing services, imposes minimum car value

MEXICO CITY, July 15 The Mexico City government on Wednesday published new rules for ride hailing services like Uber including a 1.5 percent ride levy and requiring that vehicles used by drivers cost at least 200,000 pesos.

(Reporting by Max de Haldevang)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐