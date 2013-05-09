Deutsche Bank sues Mexico's Urbi over loan

US STOCKS-Solid ADP data propels Wall St rally; Nasdaq at new high
* Indexes up: Dow 0.74 pct, S&P 0.62 pct, Nasdaq 0.54 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
May 9 Deutsche Bank has filed suit against Mexican homebuilder Urbi seeking $61 million plus interest and expenses after Urbi failed to make loan payments, according to court documents.
The bank said the homebuilder failed to pay more than $5 million in principal and interest due on two loans, according to the lawsuit filed in New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan on Wednesday.
The loans, made in February, were for $50 million and $55 million.
Urbi said in April it had hired advisors to help it review options including restructuring debt.
Barclays and Credit Suisse are also suing Urbi for failing to make payments on derivative positions.
Urbi and its larger peers Homex and Geo are struggling with heavy debt loads and a slowdown in new home sales.
MEXICO CITY, April 5 Mexican mogul Carlos Slim's fixed-line telephone firm Telmex said on Wednesday it had been fined 5.3 million pesos ($283,016) by Mexico's telecoms regulator for failing to comply with the terms of its concession relating to public TV.
TORONTO/VANCOUVER, April 5 China's Shandong Gold Mining Co Ltd is in advanced talks to buy a 50 percent stake in Barrick Gold Corp's Veladero gold mine in Argentina, people familiar with the process told Reuters even as the Canadian miner grappled with a pipe rupture at the site.