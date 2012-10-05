Mexican builder Urbi says preliminary 3rd-qtr revenue down

* Sales seen between 3 billion and 3.3 billion pesos
* EBITDA margin seen between 27.2 percent and 27.6 percent
MEXICO CITY Oct 5 Mexican homebuilder Urbi
reported preliminary third-quarter revenue of 3
billion pesos to 3.3 billion pesos ($236.6 and $260 million),
down as much as 34 percent from the same period last year.
EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization) margin for the July-September period was between
27.2 percent and 27.6 percent, the company said in a statement
released late on Thursday.
"These results are consistent with the strategy of
temporarily adjusting growth to consolidate business processes
and favor neutral FCFE (free cash flow to equity) generation
over the next six quarters," the statement said.
Urbi shares fell 1.61 percent to 8.54 pesos after jumping 7
percent higher on Thursday.
In the July-September period last year, Urbi posted net
sales of 4.53 billion pesos and an EBITDA margin of 26.1
percent.
Urbi said it would report earnings on Oct. 26.