Mexico's Urbi posts 63 percent drop in Q4 profit

China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Earnings fall to 293 million pesos
* Sales drop 40 percent, financing costs rise
MEXICO CITY Feb 27 Mexican homebuilder Urbi reported a 63 percent fall in fourth-quarter profits on Wednesday due to a slump in sales and higher financing costs.
The company reported a profit of 293 million pesos ($23 million) compared to 797 million pesos in the October-December period in 2011, according to a press release posted on Urbi's website.
Urbi reported 303 million pesos in financing costs during the quarter compared to a financing gain of 114 million pesos in the year ago period.
Sales fell 40 percent to 3.045 billion pesos during the quarter compared to 5.092 billion in the year-ago period.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.