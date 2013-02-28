版本:
Shares in Mexico's Urbi fall over 5 pct on weak report

MEXICO CITY Feb 28 Shares in Mexican homebuilder Urbi fell more than 5 percent in early trading on Thursday, after the company reported a fourth-quarter profit decline,

The company reported a 63 percent fall in fourth-quarter profits after market close on Wednesday due to a slump in sales and higher financing costs.
