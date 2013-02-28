Mexico's Urbi sees share price fall nearly 10 pct on weak report

China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
MEXICO CITY Feb 28 Shares in Mexican homebuilder Urbi fell nearly 10 percent on Thursday, as investors sold off stock after the company reported a fourth-quarter profit decline.
The company reported a 63 percent fall in fourth-quarter profits after market close on Wednesday due to a slump in sales and higher financing costs.
Urbi shares were down 9.87 percent on Thursday at 4.29 pesos a share.
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.