Mexico's Urbi sees share price fall nearly 10 pct on weak report

MEXICO CITY Feb 28 Shares in Mexican homebuilder Urbi fell nearly 10 percent on Thursday, as investors sold off stock after the company reported a fourth-quarter profit decline.

The company reported a 63 percent fall in fourth-quarter profits after market close on Wednesday due to a slump in sales and higher financing costs.

Urbi shares were down 9.87 percent on Thursday at 4.29 pesos a share.