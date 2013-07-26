版本:
Mexico stock exchange suspends trading in struggling homebuilder Urbi

MEXICO CITY, July 26 Mexico's stock exchange said on Friday it had suspended trading in Mexican homebuilder Urbi a day after the company announced it had postponed its quarterly earnings report.

Urbi said on Thursday it needed more time to restructure debt and and digest a recent change in government subsidies to homebuilders, but gave no time-frame for when it would post its quarterly results.
