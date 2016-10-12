Shares of Mexico's Urbi to begin trading again on Oct. 19

MEXICO CITY Oct 11 Mexican homebuilder Urbi said on Tuesday that trading in its shares, which has been suspended since 2013, would begin again on Oct. 19, after the company completed a restructuring under bankruptcy protection in February.

The company, once Mexico's No. 3 homebuilder, was forced to follow its larger peers Homex and Geo and restructure its outsize debt load after sales of their cheap, single-unit homes slumped.

The company said its shares, which closed at 1.57 pesos before being suspended, would begin trading at 14.09 pesos each.

