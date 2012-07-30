版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 30日 星期一

Mexico's homebuilder Urbi nosedives on weak Q2 results

MEXICO CITY, July 30 Shares of Mexican homebuilding company Urbi dropped more than 16 percent in early dealings on Monday after posting a second-quarter loss last week.

Urbi traded at 9.43 pesos. The company turned unprofitable in the second quarter, posting a loss of 125.4 million pesos ($9.4 million), as a weaker peso increased its cost of paying off dollar-denominated debt.

The company expects to gradually return to growth by the second half of 2013, Urbi said in a statement to the Mexican stock exchange on Friday.

