Mexico's Urbi again invokes grace period for debt payment

MEXICO CITY, April 30 Mexican homebuilder Urbi said on Tuesday it will not meet an interest payment on local debt due on Tuesday, invoking a grace period for the second time this month.

The homebuilder has seen its cashflow dry up as it has to meet costly debt payments at the same time as home sales are slumping.

The company invoked the three-day grace period for a payment of 3.9 million pesos ($320,800).

Urbi said on April 19 it would invoke a 30-day grace period to meet a $6.4 million payment on its 2016 bonds.

Mexico's third-largest homebuilder, along with its larger rivals Homex and Geo, have been sharply downgraded by the major debt ratings agencies in recent months as they struggle to meet debt payments.