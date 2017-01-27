Starbucks in crosshairs as Mexico boycott campaign simmers

MEXICO CITY Jan 27 Seeking to quell a social
media campaign imploring Mexicans to boycott U.S. companies,
Starbucks defended itself on Friday, saying it had invested
millions in the country, created more than 7,000 jobs, and that
its local unit is Mexican-owned.
The statement came after disparate social media campaigns
directed at U.S. companies based in Mexico gained traction,
following U.S. President Donald Trump's order to build a border
wall along the country's southern border and promise to make
Mexico pay for it.
In a statement, Starbucks said its Mexican operator
Alsea has some 560 stores across Mexico, representing
an investment of 5 billion pesos ($239 million), and sells
Arabica coffee beans harvested in the southern Mexican state of
Chiapas around the world.
Even so, a campaign urged Mexicans not to buy products from
the world's biggest coffee seller, with the hashtag
#AdiosStarbucks trending on Twitter earlier this week.
Social media users have also called for boycotts of U.S.
companies including McDonald's, Wal-mart, and
Coca-Cola.
Earlier this month, a Mexican state governor said his
administration would no longer buy cars from U.S. auto maker
Ford, calling on others to do the same after the company
abruptly canceled a planned investment in the country.
"It's time for Mexicans to show what we're made of,"
Alejandro Moreno, governor of the southeastern state of
Campeche, said.
"Actions like this should multiply across the country."
On Friday, Mexico's wealthiest man, Carlos Slim, weighed in
on the topic, saying he thought attempts to boycott U.S.
companies were wrong.
"They are American businesses that have come to invest in
Mexico, to give employment in Mexico, to produce in Mexico,"
Slim said. "What needs to be done really is consuming what the
country produces."
Shares of Starbucks closed down 4 percent on Friday to
$56.12, the lowest level since Jan. 4.
($1 = 20.9100 Mexican pesos)
