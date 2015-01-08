版本:
Mexico's Pemex proposes oil swap for U.S. light crude, condensates

MEXICO CITY Jan 8 Mexican state oil giant Pemex said on Thursday it has proposed an oil swap with the United States under which it would import up to 100,000 barrels a day of light crude and condensates to mix with its own heavier crude at its domestic refineries.

Under the proposal, Mexico would give the United States heavier Mexican crude to be processed at refineries in the U.S.

"This does not represent an additional commitment to the 803,000 barrels of Mexican crude that were exported on average daily to the United States last year," Pemex said on its Web site. (Reporting by Mexico Newsroom)
