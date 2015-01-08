UPDATE 2-Mexico proposes historic crude oil swap with United States

(Adds Pemex source comment, tentative timeline)
By Ana Isabel Martinez
MEXICO CITY Jan 8 Mexico's state oil company,
Pemex, said on Thursday it has proposed an oil swap with the
United States, potentially ushering in the first sustained crude
imports by Mexico from its northern neighbor after years of
self-sufficiency.
Pemex said in a statement it had set out a plan to import up
to 100,000 barrels a day of light crude and condensates to mix
with its own heavier crude at domestic refineries.
Under the proposal, Mexico would in exchange provide the
United States with heavier Mexican crude for processing at U.S.
refineries, and would use the imports from the United States to
boost local gasoline and diesel output, Pemex said.
An official at Pemex said the oil swap could go ahead as
soon as the first quarter of this year.
While Mexican officials signaled their readiness to import
crude several times last year, Thursday's news is the first
official confirmation that they are seeking a formal swap that
would open the door to sales despite a 40-year-old U.S. ban on
exports.
If approved, the imports could be a watershed in energy
relations with the United States, where output has surged
because of a shale boom.
Up until now, Mexico, the world's 10th biggest producer of
crude, has focused on exporting much of that oil, though it
already imports much of its gasoline.
The proposal, which is still being negotiated with the U.S.
government, does not signal an increase in Mexican oil shipments
to the United States, Pemex said.
"This does not represent an additional commitment to the
803,000 barrels of Mexican crude that were exported on average
daily to the United States last year," Pemex said.
Following the Mexican government's 2013 energy reform, which
ended Pemex's 75-year monopoly on production and exploration of
oil and gas, the state-run company will soon face the arrival of
powerful foreign competitors.
Pemex, whose output slipped last year to the lowest on
record, said the oil swap would help improve processing at its
Salamanca, Tula and Salina Cruz refineries, and would also
enable the company to cut transport costs.
In the late 1990s, Mexico and the United States conducted an
exchange of crude from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
Mexico is the third-biggest crude supplier to the United
States, behind Canada and Saudi Arabia, but it has maintained a
decades-old devotion to crude oil self-sufficiency at home.
U.S. Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker said this week that
the United States was in talks with Mexico over whether to
export light crude oil to its neighbor.
