RPT-INSIGHT-U.S. refiners cash in on Mexico's record fuel imports

By Devika Krishna Kumar and Marianna Parraga
NEW YORK/HOUSTON Dec 22 U.S. Gulf Coast
refiners are cashing in on rising fuel demand from Mexico,
shipping record volumes to a southern neighbor that has failed
to expand its refining network to supply a fast-growing economy.
The fuel trade could top a million barrels per day (bpd) at
times in 2017 as Mexico becomes increasingly dependent on the
United States for strategic energy supplies and providing
business worth more than $15 billion a year to refiners such as
Valero, Marathon Petroleum and Citgo Petroleum.
The rise in Mexico's fuel imports reflects an economy that,
after expanding for 27 quarters in a row even amid a public
austerity plan, has been unable to increase its refining output
to satisfy the consistent growth of its energy demand.
It has led to rapid reversal in energy trade between the two
countries. In 2016, crude exporter Mexico will be a net oil
importer from the United States for the first time as shipments
of refined fuel heading south outnumber shipments of crude to
the north, according to the U.S. Energy Information
Administration (EIA).
Just ten years ago, the United States' net oil imports from
Mexico stood at 1.45 million bpd.
Profit margins for the exports are strong for U.S. Gulf
Coast refiners, said a source at a refiner involved in the
trade.
"You're getting very good values if you're a Gulf coast
supplier," he said. "Freight has been dirt cheap too - so it
doesn't cost that much to move the barrels either."
Mexico constitutes a bright spot in what has otherwise been
a dark year the U.S. refining industry with profits at a
five-year low in 2016.
"Mexico's appetite for U.S. gasoline and distillates has
played a significant part in sustaining Gulf Coast refining
margins," said Sandy Fielden, director of oil and products
research at Morningstar.
The exports also help to ease a supply glut in the U.S.
market, said Barclays equity analyst Paul Cheng. That boosts
profit margins industry-wide, even for refiners that are not
directly involved in the trade, he added.
Other than state-run Pemex, among the top exporters of U.S.
gasoline and distillates to Mexico to date in 2016 are Citgo
Petroleum, Exxon Mobil and Marathon, according to
partial data based on shipping data from Thomson Reuters. A full
breakdown combining marine, road, rail and pipeline exports by
company is not publicly available.
That data shows Citgo, owned by Venezuela's
state oil firm PDVSA, has exported nearly 57,000 bpd of fuels to
Mexico, while Marathon has shipped about 43,000 bpd. Last year,
Valero Energy was the top exporter with nearly 62,000
bpd.
Based on the price for benchmark U.S. gasoline
trading at over $65 a barrel, that volume of Citgo's exports are
worth around $1.4 billion and Marathon's around $1 billion.
[Link to graphic on Mexico's energy imports from the U.S.: tmsnrt.rs/2g3gvsl
]
Despite the rising volume of exports to Mexico, publicly
traded U.S. Gulf refiners are valued below their peers. Marathon
is trading at 14.67 times its expected earnings, while Valero is
at 12.51. That compared to an industry median of 16.10 in oil
and gas refining.
Valero did not respond to requests for comment on this
story. Marathon said they would not go into detail about its
exports, and Exxon Mobil also declined to comment.
RISING CONSUMPTION
The shortfall between demand and supply in Mexico has been
exacerbated by the government slashing the budget for oil giant
Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex).
Pemex faces a further cut of around $5.36 billion in 2017,
which hurts its ability to improve refinery output. Refineries
in Mexico are running at about 60 percent of their 1.576 million
bpd of capacity, according to the company's data. That leaves
the onus on Pemex to import more to cover demand.
For decades, imports were a burden on state coffers, as
Mexico made a loss on fuel sales at the pump while they were
heavily subsidized rate.
Mexico's fuel demand is around 2.04 million bpd and the
government expects growth of 2-3 percent per year in coming
years.
The country is the world's fourth-largest consumer of
gasoline. Car sales through September increased 18 percent on
the year, to a record of 1.12 million units, pointing to
continued strong demand growth.
"We continue to see very good demand for gasoline into
Mexico and South America... we see good growth in that region,"
Gary Simmons, a senior executive at Valero, said on a conference
call.
In September, Mexico's imports of U.S. fuel surged to a
monthly record of about 960,000 bpd, according to the EIA. The
average for the year-to-date is around 820,000 bpd.
Most of the exports are seaborne, but rail firms have also
benefited with a sharp rise in volumes shipped over the border
on trains, according to the Association of American Railroads.
Mexico's government opened the industry to private capital
in 2013 to reverse a protracted slide in oil output, refining
and reserves. Pemex still buys most of the imports from the U.S.
Gulf refiners, but private imports are expected to grow in 2017
with further liberalization and improved cross-border
infrastructure.
"We are expecting Mexico's imports from the U.S. to increase
to an average of 900,000 barrels per day (bpd) in 2017...
imports would surpass 1 million bpd at times in 2017 if private
imports become significant after price liberalization," said
Robert Campbell, head of oil products research at Energy
Aspects.
TRADE CONCERN
President-elect Donald Trump's plans to rewrite the terms of
trade between the two countries have made importers and
exporters nervous that a deterioration in bilateral relations or
changes in taxes and tariffs could disrupt the flow.
"Even a minimum change in taxes could mess up gasoline
exports to Mexico," a source working at a terminal and pipeline
operator doing business with Pemex said. "Everybody is worried,
but nobody says it."
More difficult trade could force Mexico to look for other
supply sources such as Europe, but it is difficult for European
refiners to export fuel at a price competitive with their rivals
in the United States due to shipping costs.
Some of the top-ranking members of Trump's cabinet are from
the energy industry, adding even more clout to one of the most
powerful lobbies in Washington which will push hard to prevent
Trump doing anything that would hurt the trade.
"Whatever restrictions might be placed on trade and
immigrant flows between Mexico and the U.S. during the Trump
Administration, U.S. energy producers will be anxious to protect
growing hydrocarbon exports to our southern neighbor," said
Fielden.
(Additional reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez in Mexico City;
Editing by Simon Webb and Edward Tobin)