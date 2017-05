MEXICO CITY Jan 8 Mexican state oil giant Pemex estimates an oil swap it has proposed to the United States to import light crude and condensates could take place in the first quarter of the year, a company source said on Thursday.

Pemex said on Thursday it has proposed a swap with the United States under which it would import up to 100,000 barrels a day of light crude and condensates to mix with its own heavier crude at domestic refineries. (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez)