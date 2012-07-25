Mexican developer Vesta has $400 mln expansion plan

MEXICO CITY, July 25 Mexican industrial real
estate developer Vesta, which last week went public on Mexico's
stock exchange, expects to spend $400 million on expansion plans
over the next three years, its president said on Wednesday.
Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta raised 3.367
billion Mexican pesos ($246 million) in its initial public
offering last Thursday, not including an overallotment or
greenshoe that will add 15 percent more shares to the original
offering of 177.2 million.
Vesta is also expecting to raise $200 million in debt to
complete its investment plan, Chief Executive Lorenzo Berho
said.
"(Those) resources are what the company will count on for
its future growth and to get going in the next three years," he
added.
The expansion plan will prioritize developing its business
of building customized industrial parks, he said.
Vesta's property, based around the aerospace sector in
Queretaro state, includes tenants such as Bombardier, the
world's biggest business jet manufacturer, and Meggitt, an
aerospace supplier.
The company is one of the biggest industrial real estate
developers in Mexico, with a portfolio of 85 properties across
11 states in the country.
Vesta shares were unchanged Wednesday at 19.15 pesos.
Vesta's IPO was the second this year on Mexico's stock
exchange, following the April listing of Alpek, a
unit of Mexican conglomerate Alfa.