UPDATE 1-Mexico oil theft clash leaves at least 10 dead, including four soldiers

MEXICO CITY May 4 At least four soldiers and
six suspected oil thieves died in a battle in the central
Mexican state of Puebla, authorities said on Thursday, as the
army launched a major operation against organized criminals who
siphon fuel from pipelines.
Some 600 soldiers were involved in the initial operation,
the state government said, with another 400 backed by
helicopters and truck-mounted weapons joining them.
The troops were called in to investigate a report of an oil
pipeline theft at around 8:15 p.m. local time (0115 GMT) on
Wednesday, near the village of Palmarito, when they were shot at
by a group using women and children as human shields, the army
said in a statement.
The soldiers decided not to return fire, but two of them
died in the attack and another was wounded.
A few hours later in the same location, armed men in five
sport-utility vehicles opened fire on a different group of
soldiers, the army said in a statement on Thursday.
Two more soldiers died in the ensuing firefight and nine
were wounded, the army said. Six suspected fuel thieves were
killed, while one was wounded, it added. The army said soldiers
also arrested at least 12 people, including two minors.
Television images on Thursday showed locals blocking a
nearby highway with burning tires and a semi truck in the wake
of the attacks. Local media reported that the protesters blamed
the army for starting the incidents, and said a number of minors
were still missing.
The clash is the latest chapter in a growing problem for the
Mexican government. State-run oil company Pemex says
it is losing a record 27,000 barrels per day of gasoline and
diesel as criminal gangs have become more involved in oil theft.
(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; editing by Sandra Maler, G
Crosse)