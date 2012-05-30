Mexican police patrol PepsiCo warehouses after arson fires

* Suspected drug gang members arrested
* Authorities investigating extortion as possible motive
MEXICO CITY May 29 Mexican police are beefing
up patrols around warehouses belonging to PepsiCo's
local snack food company Sabritas following a series of arson
fires that damaged five of the firm's installations, an official
said on Tuesday.
Federal and state police are patrolling three of the
warehouses damaged in attacks this past weekend in the western
state of Michoacan, Julio Hernandez, a spokesman for the state
government, said in a telephone interview.
Installations in three other cities that were not targeted
are also under police surveillance, he said.
Investigators are still probing the motive of the attacks,
but authorities in the central state of Guanajuato on Monday
said they have arrested four suspects linked to a drug gang for
the fires set at two warehouses in that state.
"There were apparently a lot more people involved,"
Hernandez said. "Prosecutors are following various lines of
investigation, one of which is extortion."
The attacks appeared to be the first to hit a global brand
during Mexico's bloody war on drug cartels. No one was injured
in the fires that destroyed trucks and damaged warehouses,
authorities said.
Mexico, Latin America's second-biggest economy, has
continued to attract foreign investment even as the country's
drug war escalated since 2006. But global firms have favored
states with lower levels of violence.
"Our investments from foreigners have fallen practically to
zero," Michoacan's Hernandez said.
Gangs have extorted businesses, but Cesar Mendoza, Sabritas
legal director, told local radio that he had no knowledge of any
extortion threats against the company.
"We have filed criminal complaints with all the facts that
we have and it will be the responsibility of the authorities to
determine who is responsible," Mendoza said in an interview with
Radio Formula.
He said the company was still calculating the cost of damage
from the fires.
PepsiCo earned $4.8 billion, or 7 percent of its global net
revenue in 2011, in Mexico, one of its top foreign operations.
Authorities in Guanajuato said the four suspects arrested
for the attacks are all allegedly members of Los Caballeros
Templarios gang (Knights Templar), an offshoot of the La Familia
cartel that is fighting for territory in the west of Mexico.
Around 55,000 people have died in drug-related violence
since Mexican President Felipe Calderon took power in December
2006 and launched a military crackdown on cartels.