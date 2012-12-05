Mexico's Vitro considering legal options after U.S. bankruptcy ruling

MEXICO CITY Dec 5 Mexican glassmaker Vitro said on Wednesday it was considering its legal rights after a U.S. bankruptcy judge on Tuesday ordered 10 units of the company into involuntary bankruptcy.

Judge Harlin Hale, based in Dallas, also found the subsidiaries had taken secret steps to prevent creditors from collecting money they were owed.

"The impact of the ruling on Vitro is minimal given that the entities placed into bankruptcy by the ruling constitute a very small portion of Vitro's global business enterprise," the company said in a statement, adding that it would continue to serve its U.S. customers.