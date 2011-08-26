Mexico's Vitro lenders plan bankruptcy case appeal

* Creditors' lawyers ready for appeal, injunction
* Mexican debt investors still confident in market
MEXICO CITY Aug 26 Creditors of Mexican
glassmaker Vitro (VITROA.MX) said they will appeal a recent
ruling that would let the company vote on its restructuring
terms -- putting Vitro itself ahead of other creditors.
A Monterrey-based judge last week ruled that under Mexico's
bankruptcy law Vitro qualifies as a creditor because of its
$1.9 billion of intercompany debt, giving it an advantage over
other creditors when it comes to deciding its $3.4 billion
restructuring plan. [ID:nN1E77E1QX]
Creditors say allowing Vitro to vote on its restructuring
terms would discourage foreign investors from investing in
Mexican bonds and raise financing costs for Mexican companies.
"In my opinion, this puts the Mexican financial system in a
crisis," said Jesus Guerra, a lawyer at Guerra Gonzalez y
Asociados. "I think Vitro is being very optimistic in respect
to this (ruling)."
Guerra, who represents a group of Vitro's creditors with
about $750 million in Vitro bonds, said they will present their
appeal next week.
Vitro spokesman Roberto Riva did not comment on the chances
of the appeal, but in an emailed statement he said that the
company is following the law and acting with complete
transparency.
Guerra said that even if the creditors' appeal were thrown
out, they would file for an "amparo," which is a type of
injunction.
Should the verdict stand, Guerra said, it would send a
message to investors that they could not be certain what would
happen in a Mexican bankruptcy because the rules were not
clear.
But not all investors are convinced the Vitro case would
damage Mexico's debt market.
"It's something we're watching closely, but it's not really
changing our investment thesis as it is right now," said Carlos
Legaspy, president of San Diego-based Precise Securities,
noting his company focuses on high-grade debt.
While Vitro's effort to vote on its intercompany debt in
the bankruptcy proceedings will likely raise financing costs
for the company in the future, it will not necessarily mean
higher spreads for other Mexican debt issuers, Legaspy said.
Even if the appeal failed, most likely lenders would simply
require Mexican issuers to agree to additional small print
stating that they would not be able to vote on intercompany
debt in the event of bankruptcy, he said.
Vitro filed for voluntary bankruptcy in the northern
Monterrey court in December.
The glassmaker, which makes everything from beer bottles to
perfume containers for luxury brands, struggled to repay its
borrowings amid losses on derivatives and a drop in business
triggered by the global recession.
(Reporting by Elinor Comlay, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)