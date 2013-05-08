Mexican volcano ash suspends flights at Puebla airport

BRIEF-UK's CMA says accepts undertakings for Mastercard and Vocalink deal
* UK's CMA - Accepted undertakings in lieu of reference to phase 2 given by Mastercard UK Holdco limited (Mastercard)
MEXICO CITY May 8 Flights to and from the airport of Puebla, a major city southeast of Mexico City, were halted on Wednesday morning as ash from the nearby Popocatepetl volcano covered the runway, a state government official said.
"It'll be closed until further notice," said Irving Gonzalez, a spokesman from the state government.
The 17,900-feet (5,450-metre) Popocatepetl, which lies some 50 miles (80 km) southeast of the capital, closed Puebla airport in May last year when it spewed an ash cloud.
German carmaker Volkswagen's Mexican operations are based in Puebla.
* UK's CMA - Accepted undertakings in lieu of reference to phase 2 given by Mastercard UK Holdco limited (Mastercard)
* Mastercard and Vocalink will work to close transaction within next few weeks
TOKYO, April 11 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday, as rising geopolitical tensions over North Korea, a stronger yen and renewed uncertainty in the French presidential election hurt investor sentiment.