Mexico reviewing Volkswagen's emissions compliance, will act if needed

UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi creates $125 billion fund by merging Mubadala, IPIC
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
MEXICO CITY, Sept 23 Mexico is checking to see if Volkswagen has complied with its emissions standards and will act if it finds anomalies, Mexico's environment minister said on Wednesday.
Rafael Pacchiano told Reuters that the agency hoped to have results from the review in the "coming days."
Volkswagen, the world's biggest carmaker has admitted to U.S. regulators that it programmed computers in its cars to detect when they were being tested and alter the running of their diesel engines to conceal their true emissions.
(Reporting by Noe Torres)
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
LIMA, Jan 21 Peruvian police detained a former government official accused of taking bribes from Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht in exchange for a contract to build the Lima metro, prosecutors said on Saturday.
JAKARTA, Jan 21 Indonesia will not negotiate with Freeport McMoRan Inc on new rules requiring its local unit to convert its 'contracts of work' to a new 'special mining permit' in order to resume copper concentrate exports, a mining ministry official said on Saturday.