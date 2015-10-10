Mexico expects first results in Volkswagen probe in 3 months

MEXICO CITY Oct 9 Mexico expects preliminary
findings from a probe into Volkswagen's compliance with
emissions standards within three months, the environment
minister said on Friday, adding the review will include
gasoline-fueled cars as well as diesel.
Mexico announced last month it was investigating whether
Volkswagen cars complied with emissions rules in Latin America's
second economy, after Europe's largest carmaker admitted to
cheating in U.S. diesel emissions tests.
"I expect we can begin to have the first results from
Volkswagen diesel vehicles...in the next three months," Rafael
Pacchiano told local radio on Friday. "We are going to expand
the tests to gasoline vehicles."
Last month, Volkswagen said it was checking to
determine whether the roughly 32,000 series EA 189 diesel engine
vehicles it has sold in Mexico since 2009 provided "altered"
emissions data to local authorities.
(Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Ken Wills)