Mexico expects first results in Volkswagen probe in 3 months

MEXICO CITY Oct 9 Mexico expects preliminary findings from a probe into Volkswagen's compliance with emissions standards within three months, the environment minister said on Friday, adding the review will include gasoline-fueled cars as well as diesel.

Mexico announced last month it was investigating whether Volkswagen cars complied with emissions rules in Latin America's second economy, after Europe's largest carmaker admitted to cheating in U.S. diesel emissions tests.

"I expect we can begin to have the first results from Volkswagen diesel vehicles...in the next three months," Rafael Pacchiano told local radio on Friday. "We are going to expand the tests to gasoline vehicles."

Last month, Volkswagen said it was checking to determine whether the roughly 32,000 series EA 189 diesel engine vehicles it has sold in Mexico since 2009 provided "altered" emissions data to local authorities. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Ken Wills)