Mexico fines Volkswagen $9 mln for failing to certify imports

MEXICO CITY Feb 15 Mexican environmental authorities on Monday said they had fined Volkswagen's local unit $8.9 million dollars for failing to obtain emission certification permits for tens of thousands of cars it imported to Mexico.

Profepa, Mexico's environmental prosecutor, said in a statement that it levied a fine of 168 million pesos on the German automaker for importing 45,494 vehicles without obtaining the proper emission as well as noise level certification permits. ($1 = 18.8526 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)