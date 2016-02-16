Mexico fines Volkswagen $9 mln for failing to certify imports

Aeromexico says Delta to complete acquisition of 49 percent stake in Q2
DUBLIN, Jan 19 Aeromexico said on Thursday it expects a share tender transaction to lift Delta Air Lines' stake to 49 percent to be completed by the end of the second quarter.
MEXICO CITY Feb 15 Mexican environmental authorities on Monday said they had fined Volkswagen's local unit $8.9 million dollars for failing to obtain emission certification permits for tens of thousands of cars it imported to Mexico.
Profepa, Mexico's environmental prosecutor, said in a statement that it levied a fine of 168 million pesos on the German automaker for importing 45,494 vehicles without obtaining the proper emission as well as noise level certification permits. ($1 = 18.8526 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)
DUBLIN, Jan 19 Aeromexico said on Thursday it expects a share tender transaction to lift Delta Air Lines' stake to 49 percent to be completed by the end of the second quarter.
LONDON, Jan 19 The dollar rebounded, Asian shares slipped and government bond yields soared to multi-week highs on Thursday after U.S. central bank chief Janet Yellen signalled a path of steady interest rate increases for the world's largest economy.
DAVOS, Jan 19 The British government is supportive of a three-year transition period for the financial sector once Britain leaves the European Union, Barclays Chairman John McFarlane said on Thursday.