Walmex same store sales rise 7.5 pct in December

MEXICO CITY, Jan 5 Mexico's biggest retailer,
Wal-Mart de Mexico said on Thursday sales at its Mexican stores
open at least a year rose in December.
    
 Pct change vs year   (December)           
 ago                                       
 Mexico same-store    7.5                  
 sales                                     
 Mexico total sales   8.4                  
 


 (Reporting by Noe Torres)
