Mexico's Walmex says CFO Matute to step down in June

MEXICO CITY Feb 23 Wal-Mart de Mexico
, Mexico's biggest retailer, on Monday said its
Chief Financial Officer Rafael Matute will step down in June
after 17 years with the company.
Pedro Farah, currently chief financial officer of Walmart in
Latin America, will replace Matute in June with Matute staying
through the end of July to ease the transition, the company said
in a statement to Mexico's stock exchange.
Last year Walmex - which is controlled by U.S. Wal-Mart
Stores Inc - replaced its long-time Chief Executive
Officer Scot Rank with Enrique Ostale, who was previously CEO of
Walmart in Latin America.
(Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom; Writing by Elinor Comlay)