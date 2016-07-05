版本:
Mexico's Walmex same-store sales rise 6.8 pct in June

MEXICO CITY, July 5 Wal-Mart de Mexico
, Mexico's biggest retailer, said on Tuesday sales at
its Mexican stores open at least a year rose 6.8 percent in June
compared to the same month a year ago.
    Same-store sales rose 8 percent in May, sending the
company's stock up at least 1.7 percent last month. 
    
 Pct change vs year ago     June    May
 Mexico same-store sales    6.8     8.0
 Mexico total sales         7.9     9.1
 Central America            4.3     1.3
 same-store sales                   
 Central America total      7.5     3.8
 sales                              
 
 (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov, additional reporting by Gabriela
Lopez, editing by G Crosse)

