Mexico's Walmex same-store sales rise 6.8 pct in June

UPDATE 1-Retailer Casino confident over 2017 as France and Brazil improve
* Estimated 2016 French op profit slightly over 500 mln euros
MEXICO CITY, July 5 Wal-Mart de Mexico , Mexico's biggest retailer, said on Tuesday sales at its Mexican stores open at least a year rose 6.8 percent in June compared to the same month a year ago. Same-store sales rose 8 percent in May, sending the company's stock up at least 1.7 percent last month. Pct change vs year ago June May Mexico same-store sales 6.8 8.0 Mexico total sales 7.9 9.1 Central America 4.3 1.3 same-store sales Central America total 7.5 3.8 sales (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov, additional reporting by Gabriela Lopez, editing by G Crosse)
* Sterling rises from 3-month lows on dollar weakness (Adds sterling, Trump, Northern Ireland)
LONDON, Jan 17 European shares were dragged lower by miners and carmakers on Tuesday, as markets awaited details of Britain's Brexit position in a late morning speech by Prime Minister Theresa May.