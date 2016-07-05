Mexico's Walmex same-store sales rise 6.8 pct in June

MEXICO CITY, July 5 Wal-Mart de Mexico , Mexico's biggest retailer, said on Tuesday sales at its Mexican stores open at least a year rose 6.8 percent in June compared to the same month a year ago. Same-store sales rose 8 percent in May, sending the company's stock up at least 1.7 percent last month. Pct change vs year ago June May Mexico same-store sales 6.8 8.0 Mexico total sales 7.9 9.1 Central America 4.3 1.3 same-store sales Central America total 7.5 3.8 sales (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov, additional reporting by Gabriela Lopez, editing by G Crosse)