Mexico's Walmex reports lower third-quarter profit

BRIEF-Spirit Airlines sees Q2 available seat miles up 16.7 pct - SEC Filing
* Sees Q2 total revenue per ASM year-over-year % change up 4.5% to 5.5%
MEXICO CITY Oct 17 Mexico's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico, on Friday said its third-quarter profit fell 8 percent.
The company reported a profit of 4.871 billion pesos ($363 million) for the period from July to September, compared to a profit of 5.295 billion pesos in the year-earlier period.
Walmex sold its Vips restaurant chain to franchise operator Alsea earlier this year for 8.2 billion pesos. ($1 = 13.4235 pesos at end Sept)
(Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom)
* Sees Q2 total revenue per ASM year-over-year % change up 4.5% to 5.5%
WASHINGTON, April 28 U.S. regulators on Friday filed civil charges against two former executives at government contractor L3 Technologies over accounting violations that led the company to improperly recognize $17.9 million in revenue from a contract with the U.S. Army.
* Says expects to spud first well on newly-aquired Permian basin acreage 'shortly'