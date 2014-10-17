Mexico's Walmex reports lower third-quarter profit

MEXICO CITY Oct 17 Mexico's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico, on Friday said its third-quarter profit fell 8 percent.

The company reported a profit of 4.871 billion pesos ($363 million) for the period from July to September, compared to a profit of 5.295 billion pesos in the year-earlier period.

Walmex sold its Vips restaurant chain to franchise operator Alsea earlier this year for 8.2 billion pesos. ($1 = 13.4235 pesos at end Sept)

(Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom)