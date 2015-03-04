Mexico's Walmex says February same-store sales rise

UPDATE 3-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 23
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.48 percent ahead of the cash market open.
MEXICO CITY, March 4 Mexico's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico said sales at its Mexican stores open at least a year rose in February. Pct change vs year February January ago Mexico same-store 4.6 5.6 sales Mexico total sales 6.8 7.7 Central America 7.9 9.2 same-store sales Central America 10.9 12.6 total sales (Reporting by Elinor Comlay)
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.48 percent ahead of the cash market open.
ZURICH, Jan 23 Actelion's Opsumit drug missed a primary endpoint in a late-stage study of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension due to Eisenmenger Syndrome, a doctor involved in the trial said in a statement from the Swiss drugmaker.