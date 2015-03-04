版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 5日 星期四 06:05 BJT

Mexico's Walmex says February same-store sales rise

MEXICO CITY, March 4 Mexico's biggest retailer,
Wal-Mart de Mexico said sales at its Mexican stores open at
least a year rose in February.
    
 Pct change vs year   February             January
 ago                                       
 Mexico same-store    4.6                  5.6
 sales                                     
 Mexico total sales   6.8                  7.7
 Central America      7.9                  9.2
 same-store sales                          
 Central America      10.9                 12.6
 total sales                               
 
 (Reporting by Elinor Comlay)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐