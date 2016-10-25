UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart de Mexico net profit surges 70 pct in 3rd qtr

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
MEXICO CITY Oct 25 Mexico's Wal-Mart de Mexico , the country's biggest retailer, posted a 69.7 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Tuesday, helped by stronger sales and its divestment of a clothing chain.
The company reported net profit of 10.050 billion pesos ($519 million) in the July-September period, up from 5.921 billion pesos in the same period a year prior.
Third-quarter revenue at Walmex was 126.863 billion pesos, 10.8 percent higher than the year-earlier period.
Quarterly net profit was above expectations of 6.517 billion pesos predicted in a Reuters poll of seven analysts.
During the quarter, the retailer reached an agreement to sell its Suburbia clothing chain to El Puerto De Liverpool for about $852 million. ($1 = 19.3820 pesos at the end of September.) (Reporting by Natalie Schachar amd Gabriela Lopez; Edited by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein, Bernard Orr)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.