公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 6日 星期四 04:46 BJT

Mexico's Walmex says September same-store sales rise 6.1 pct

MEXICO CITY Oct 5 Mexico's Wal-Mart de Mexico said on Wednesday that sales at its Mexican stores open at least a year rose 6.1 percent in September, compared to the same month a year prior. (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom)

