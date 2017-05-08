版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二 04:39 BJT

Mexico's Walmex says same-store sales rise 10.2 pct in April

MEXICO CITY May 8 Mexico's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico, said on Monday sales at its Mexican stores that have been open at least a year rose 10.2 percent in April compared to the same month last year.

Total sales increased 11.6 percent in the same period, Walmex said. (Reporting by Noe Torres)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐