Mexican retailer Walmex says 3rd-qtr profit rises slightly

MEXICO CITY Oct 23 Mexico's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico, said on Wednesday its third-quarter profit rose 0.74 percent from a year earlier.

The company said it earned 5.295 billion pesos ($403 million) in the July-September period, up from 5.256 billion pesos in the same period in 2012.
